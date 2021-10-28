Food delivery agent gets order from 1190 km away, tells customer to 'make sandwich' - Watch

New Delhi: Ordering food and getting it delivered is such a blessing but more often that not it can be a hassle for customers as well as for the delivery agents. One such incident in USA has got the internet chuckling with mirth.

A delivery agent from US's Ohio state received a DoorDash delivery request from Rhode Island - which is approximately 741.1 miles or 1190 km away. Kaelum - who is also a part-time TikToker used the medium convey his thoughts on the whole thing.

WATCH:

741 miles for a doordash!? Yeah make a sandwich or something cause ain't no way pic.twitter.com/Q6oxjc79Si — . (@OhFuck_itsJunha) October 27, 2021

In the 46-second video he can be heard saying, "If you live in Rhode Island and you just ordered Godavari off DoorDash, make a sandwich ’cause you ain’t gonna get your food, your food is not arriving tonight," he said.

"That meal is as good as gone. Forget about it, ain’t nobody bringing that food. They’re trying to send me on an adventure. 741.1 miles for $9.25? I should’ve came with the right hook with me oh my gosh," Kaelum added.

It was a day-long trip and worse Kaelum would have received just $9.25 (approx Rs 694) for the delivery. Also, he was baffled by the estimated delivery time suggested by the app which was "Deliver by 9.53 pm.."

To which he reacted saying "... when Wednesday? It’s not going to be tonight - what are you talking about 9.53 pm? Do you not know distance? That’s crazy bro."

His take on the whole thing has divided the internet with some finding the situation funny while others calling it unfair on customer's part. The post on TikTok has been viewed more than 1.3 million likes.