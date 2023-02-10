Watch: Dalit Woman Beaten With Slippers After her Cow Strayed into Field of Upper Caste Man in Karnataka

In a shocking incident from Karnataka, a Dalit woman was beaten with slippers publicly after her cow strayed into the farm of an upper caste man in the state's Koppal district. The man reportedly also abused the woman with casteist slurs. The video is being widely shared on social media platforms like Twitter. The video is said to be recorded by the victim's nine-year-old daughter.

In the video, the girl can be heard crying but she continued to record the video to expose her neighbour. In the video, the man can be seen hitting the woman. According to reports, the Class 3 student was felicitated by the police for her presence of mind as she ran back home to bring the phone and record the video of the incident.

On behalf of the complaint and the video, the police have arrested a person. On the intervening night of February 2 and 3, the Dalit family's cow went missing and the family got to know about it in the morning when they did not find the cow in its place. The family spread in different directions to find the cow and then they found that the cow was tied near their neighbour Kallappa Kumbara’s house.

However, when the Dalit woman tried to untie the cow to take her back, the neighbour started hurling casteist slurs and dared her not to leave the cow unattended as it destroyed vegetables on their farm. Later, Kallappa’s son Amaresh also started abusing the woman and hit her with slippers.

The Kanakagiri police conducted an inquiry after the video went viral on social media and registered a case of atrocities, assault, and outraging the modesty of a woman against Amaresh. He was arrested based on the proof and statements of the victim.