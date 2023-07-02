Watch: Man Lays Under Track As Fast-Moving Train Passes On It, Netizens Demand Action

People on social media are often seen going to extreme lengths to gain popularity in the virtual world. Their activities might even involve endangering their own lives while performing extremely risky stunts. One such video has surfaced on the internet, showing a man lying under the tracks while a train runs on it at high speed. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Abhishek Nareda and had been getting traction on the platform.

The video was shared with the caption saying, "I don't know where the viral video is from, but people are making videos like this, which is completely wrong, railway police should take strict action against such people, so that in future, think a hundred times before doing this. (English translation)" The person who shared the video also tagged Railway Police Force (RPF), Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Railways.

The video shows a person in a blue shirt lying in the gap between the track and the ground. A few moments into the video, a train can be seen coming in the same direction at high speed. Eventually, the train crosses over the person. The man under the train lies comfortably even when the train speeds over him. Meanwhile, one of his companions seems to be recording the whole incident. The details of the incident are not known yet.

The video has got over 371 thousand views. Since the video went viral, the post's comment section erupted with criticism for the person under the tracks. One of the netizens commented on the post, saying, "He has to go behind bars under Indian Railway Act." Another user said, "It's worrisome to see such misleading videos circulating, although their origin remains a mystery. Strong action should be taken against those who engage in such practices so that they think twice before doing it in the future."