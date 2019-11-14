close

Toddler

Watch: Toddler takes first step after cranial surgery, heartwarming video will melt your heart!

Representational image (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: This Thursday, here's a dose of cuteness from a little boy who took his first step after undergoing a cranial surgery in Burlington. His mother recorded the video of her baby's milestone posted it on Facebook (we're glad).

The video will surely melt your heart and you won't be able to stop smiling after looking at the little boy. 

Branson, 2, underwent a seven-hour surgery to treat craniosynostosis - a birth defect in which the bones in a baby's skull join together too early. He was treated at Vermont Medical Center in Burlington in October and he also took his first steps in the hospital.

"I was bawling with joy. I was just so proud. He was just ecstatic and he was guided by my voice. We complain about the smallest things in life and for him to walk after this surgery, as happy and determined as he was, is so beautiful," an elater Heather Figueroa, Branson's mother, told Good Morning America, ABC News reported. 

She also informed that Branson also wished happy birthday to his elder brother from the hospital.

The two-year-old was diagnosed with Craniosynostosis earlier this year after getting a haircut. His parents preferred to let him undergo a surgery to avoid any problems further. 

