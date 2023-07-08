Anand Mahindra Amazed By Woman’s Creativity, Expresses Interest To Hire Her: Here’s What She Created

Twitter is full of unique content, and there are several videos and clips on the platform that go viral because of the creative and out-of-the box ideas. There are many accounts that share such DIY videos and express their views about them on social media platforms. One such account is that of Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group. He is quite active on social media and is often found sharing interesting content on the platform. Recently, the billionaire industrialist shared a clip where a woman was seen making a working car out of stapler pins and expressed his views regarding the clip.

Anand Mahindra impressed by car made using stapler pins

Anand Mahindra is a successful entrepreneur and never shies away from promoting ideas and content that he likes. In a video shared by the entrepreneur, a woman is seen making a small car with the help of stapler pins. She attaches a few sets of the pins to make the wheels, bonet, roof, and the entire body of the car. Impressed by her creativity and knowledge of building machines, Anand Mahindra was also ready to recruit her for his company. He tweeted, "How on earth did she come up with this idea using just simple staples?? Incredibly creative but she should work on real car manufacturing and design now. We’ll be ready to recruit her!"

How on earth did she come up with this idea using just simple staples?? Incredibly creative but she should work on real car manufacturing &design now. We'll be ready to recruit her! pic.twitter.com/UBxjxvm91P — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 8, 2023

Twitter reacts

Just like the entrepreneur, even netizens were stunned to see the creativity of the woman and took to the comment section to praise her.

One user wrote, "My word. This is simply awesome."

My word. This is simply awesome — AnOrdinaryReview (@pjnjmj) July 8, 2023

Another user wrote, "Incredible just few staples she made adorable Roll royce boat tail but if we could bringing our brain staples in symmetrical order and connecting to impulse nerves might be we discovered a night self propelled vehicle to reach out of orbit in cheaper motorcade"

Incredible just few staples she made adorable Roll royce boat tail but if we could bringing our brain staples in symmetrical order and connecting to impulse nerves might be we discovered a night self propelled vehicle to reach out of orbit in cheaper motorcade July 8, 2023

A third user jokingly commented, "But, isn't she wasting too many staples? @anandmahindra That would be costly for the company !!"

But, isn't she wasting too many staples? @anandmahindra ___



That would be costly for the company !! July 8, 2023

The video has gone viral on social media, and so far, it has garnered 593.3K views and 11.6K likes on Twitter.