We 'ant' falling! Ants prove true strength lies in unity in this viral video—Watch

Swati Lakra, the Inspector General of Police (Women's Safety) shared a video on Twitter that is going viral. In the video, several ants can be seen making a bridge to help each other cross over to the other side.

We &#039;ant&#039; falling! Ants prove true strength lies in unity in this viral video—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The phrase 'Unity is Strength' is often heard in workplaces, schools, colleges, and every place where a team is involved. In today's world, it is essential to be a team player and one of the finest examples of team spirit and unity is—Ants! Yes, you read that right.

These tiny creatures know how to work in a team like no other and the same is shown in this viral video shared by Swati Lakra, the Inspector General of Police (Women's Safety).  In the video, several ants can be seen making a bridge to help each other cross over to the other side.

Check it out here:

Inspired? We are as well! While sharing the video, Swati captioned it as, "#TeamEffort United we stand!"

Swati is an avid social media user and her Twitter timeline is full of inspirational quotes and videos.

She has over 48,000 followers on the micro-blogging platform.

