‘Wear Undergarments’: Delta Airlines Lists Unusual Guidelines For Flight Attendants That Leaves Poeple In Shock

Delta Air Lines has stirred controversy with its recent memo on flight attendants' appearance guidelines. The memo has sparked a backlash online. The memo, titled 'Flight Attendant Hiring Appearance Requirements,' outlines strict dress and grooming standards for both current and aspiring flight attendants. The memo focuses heavily on professionalism. Among the more unusual rules is a mandate to wear 'proper undergarments' that must remain invisible.

The two-page memo also details specific grooming guidelines, such as requiring natural-looking eyelashes, neatly trimmed facial hair, and subtle nail polish with no adornments. On the other hand, Tattoos must be covered, and a strict policy on piercings allows only one small nose stud and up to two earrings per ear, smaller than a dime. The memo goes so far as to specify that hair should be naturally colored and pulled back if it’s long.

Clothing regulations are equally precise. Flight attendants must wear professional attire, with dresses and skirts falling at or below knee length. Athletic shoes are banned, and staff must wear closed-toe flats, heels, or sling-backs. For male uniforms, ties are required with button-collared dress shirts.

Delta emphasizes that these standards are part of creating a 'Welcoming, Elevated, and Caring' customer experience. However, the airline did note that accommodations could be made for religious beliefs, as long as they do not create a safety hazard or burden the company.

Despite Delta’s intent to maintain professionalism, the memo has drawn criticism online, with many calling it outdated and overly restrictive.