'Welcome To India': Netizens React To Rare Intruder Who Crossed LOC From Pak - Watch

A video of a leopard entering Indian territory by crossing the International Border from Pakistan side in the Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba has gone viral on social media.

Mar 18, 2023

Srinagar: Reports of militants and intruders crossing the international border from Pakistan is quite common in Jammu and Kashmir but on Saturday a rare visitor entered the Indian Territory. A video of a leopard entering Indian territory by crossing the International Border from Pakistan side in the Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba has gone viral on social media. The incident was caught on camera at around 7 pm. J&L police issued an alert for the locals residing near the border. News Agency ANI posted the viral video in its official twitter account. 

"A leopard was spotted entering Indian territory by crossing the International Border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba today around 7pm. Police issued an alert for the locals residing near the border. (Source: BSF)" the caption of the ANI tweet read.

The 40 second long video clip has been viewed over 58,000 times. It has received 456 likes and 94 retweets. The post also received numerous hilarious comments. First user said, "These kind of cross border intrusions are welcome". A second user commented, "Leopard chose the right nation." "RAW agent coming back from mission," commented another user.

