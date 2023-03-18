Srinagar: Reports of militants and intruders crossing the international border from Pakistan is quite common in Jammu and Kashmir but on Saturday a rare visitor entered the Indian Territory. A video of a leopard entering Indian territory by crossing the International Border from Pakistan side in the Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba has gone viral on social media. The incident was caught on camera at around 7 pm. J&L police issued an alert for the locals residing near the border. News Agency ANI posted the viral video in its official twitter account.

"A leopard was spotted entering Indian territory by crossing the International Border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba today around 7pm. Police issued an alert for the locals residing near the border. (Source: BSF)" the caption of the ANI tweet read.

#WATCH | A leopard was spotted entering Indian territory by crossing the International Border from Pakistan side in Ramgarh Sub Sector of Samba today around 7pm. Police issued an alert for the locals residing near the border.



The video clip has gone viral on social media and received numerous comments.