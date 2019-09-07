close

Youtube honours PewDiePie, T-Series with a Red Diamond Creator Award for surpassing 100 million subscribers

The video-surfing app Youtube has announced a special award for two of its most-followed channels, T-series and Pewdiepie for surpassing 100 Million followers.

New Delhi: The video-surfing app Youtube has announced a special award for two of its most-followed channels, T-series and Pewdiepie for surpassing 100 Million followers.

The two most-subscribed channels will be awarded a Red Diamond Creator Award.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle fo Youtube announced, "The 100M subscriber record has been surpassed, and that means we have the new creator award! Introducing: The Red Diamond Creator Award, named after one of the rarest colors of diamond.  
@TSeries
 and 
@Pewdiepie
, check the mail!"

The battle between the two most popular channels on Youtube has been going on for more than six months now. T-Series finally seems to have outshined Swedish content creator, who remained the most subscribed channel on Youtube for six years.

T-Series is one of the leading music companies in India which was founded on March 13, 2006. 

