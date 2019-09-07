Youtube honours PewDiePie, T-Series with a Red Diamond Creator Award for surpassing 100 million subscribers

New Delhi: The video-surfing app Youtube has announced a special award for two of its most-followed channels, T-series and Pewdiepie for surpassing 100 Million followers.

The two most-subscribed channels will be awarded a Red Diamond Creator Award.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle fo Youtube announced, "The 100M subscriber record has been surpassed, and that means we have the new creator award! Introducing: The Red Diamond Creator Award, named after one of the rarest colors of diamond.

The battle between the two most popular channels on Youtube has been going on for more than six months now. T-Series finally seems to have outshined Swedish content creator, who remained the most subscribed channel on Youtube for six years.

T-Series is one of the leading music companies in India which was founded on March 13, 2006.