4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts West Bengal’s Durgapur, no casualties reported

KOLKATA: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale jolted West Bengal on Wednesday (August 26, 2020) morning, triggering panic among the residents all over the state.

According to reports, the epicentre of the low-intensity earthquake was in Durgapur.

The National Centre of Seismology said that an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred today at 7:54 AM in Durgapur, West Bengal.

“An earthquake of magnitude 4.1, occurred on 26-08-2020, 07:54:02 IST, Lat: 23.79 and Long: 88.36, at a depth of 10 km, 110-km ENE of Durgapur, West Bengal,” the National Centre for Seismology said in its bulletin.

However, there are no reports of any casualty so far.

More details are awaited in this regard.