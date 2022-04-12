Kolkata: Violence broke out in West Bengal's Asansol where voting is underway for the by-election to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. Bypoll is also being held for the Ballygunge Assembly constituencies in West Bengal. The polling began at 7 am, according to the state election commission.

BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul, who is contesting the Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll, has alleged that her convoy was attacked by the TMC goons and the police did nothing to stop them.

"TMC people attacked us, hurled stones at our convoy. Police doing nothing... " Paul told news agency ANI, which also shared a video of the violence that broke out in the area during polling.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Violence breaks out in Asansol where bypoll voting to Lok Sabha seat is underway. Agnimitra Paul, who is BJP candidate for the seat alleges, "TMC people attacked us, hurled stones at our convoy. Police doing nothing... " pic.twitter.com/pdQGZWF57h — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

According to reports, the tension broke out between the BJP and Trinamool supporters after the BJP candidate, Agnimitra Paul reached there to inspect a polling booth.

Following the clashes between the supporters of the two parties, the vehicle of Paul was damaged and one of her bodyguards was injured. The CEO's office has sought an ATR on this count as well.

Paul also complained about the presence of state police personnel in certain booths of the constituencies.

Trinamool Congress filed a counter-complaint against Paul for going to cast her vote being escorted by armed security personnel allotted for her. Trinamool has fielded popular Bollywood star, Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol this time. The CPI-M candidate from Asansol is Partha Mukherjee.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the polling percentage for Asansol Lok Sabha till 9 am was 13 per cent and in the Ballygunge Assembly constituency it was eight per cent.

Results for the by-polls will be declared on April 16.

Live TV