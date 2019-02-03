BJP delegation to meet Chief Election Commissioner on Monday, complain against Bengal govt blocking rallies

New Delhi: A delegation of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will meet Chief Election Commissioner on Monday. The BJP will complain about the West Bengal government blocking rallies of senior BJP leaders.

There has been a continuous slugfest going on between Centre and the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. The state government denied permission to several BJP leaders including BJP president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to conduct rallies, ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Adityanath, scheduled to address a rally in West Dinajpur earlier in the day, was denied permission by the Bengal government. Earlier during Amit Shah's rally at Malda, permission to land his helicopter was also denied. His chopper later landed on private property owned by a resort. Union minister Smriti Irani's chopper was also not allowed to land at Jhargram to address a public rally.

Meanwhile, a turmoil erupted in West Bengal after a team of CBI officers was detained and stopped from entering the residence of Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar when they had gone to question him in connection with chit fund scam cases.

A virtual showdown ensued as Kolkata Police personnel forcefully took away some of the CBI officers to a nearby police station and detained them amid the commotion.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of trying to organise 'coup' in West Bengal. She called for 'Save the Constitution' dharna at Metro Channel against the 'move by the BJP'.