BJP Leader Compares Bengal Violence With 'Russia-Ukraine War,' Warns Of Bloodbath

Kolkata: Lashing out at the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government over the alleged violence during the filing of nominations for Panchayat polls, Bharatiya Janata Party state general secretary Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation from her post.

Comparing the situation with the "Russia-Ukraine war", the BJP leader said that if central forces are not sent, there will be a "bloodbath" in the state. The matter pertains to the alleged incidents of violence in the state during the filing of nominations for the Panchayat polls, where several Opposition leaders have alleged that they are being assaulted.

Speaking to ANI, Agnimitra Paul said, "We just got 5-6 days for nomination. It was not discussed with any other political party. We know on whose advice the Panchayat elections were declared without consulting others. From that day, we are seeing that workers of BJP and other parties are not being allowed to file the nominations."

"In Diamond Harbour, Joynagar, Canning, Kakdwip, Bardhaman; BJP leaders are being beaten up ruthlessly with iron rods. We are seeing bomb blasts happening. Is it Russia-Ukraine? Are we fighting a war?" she added.

The BJP state general secretary leader demanded the Chief Minister's resignation over the "lawlessness" in the state.

"Now, we understand why so much ammunition was discovered from the state for the past 6-8 months...for this day. Mamata Banerjee is the 'police minister' should resign. Because, either police are not listening to her, or, which I think is true, she says something and does something else on back," she said.

Agnimitra Paul added, "She should resign because there is lawlessness in the state and if central forces don't come, there will be a bloodbath in West Bengal. I would like to request Central Election Commission to please send central forces or else a number of people will die from all political parties. And I pity the people who are losing faith in democracy. It's a shame that we belong to a state like West Bengal".

Meanwhile, Indian Secular Front (ISF) leader and Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddiqui also alleged that Opposition leaders are not being allowed to file nominations.

"The violence is increasing since May 9, as time is progressing. Besides this, there are issues cropping up in the filing of nominations, everywhere in West Bengal. So, we went to the Chief Minister to meet her today but we could not meet due to her busy schedule," he said.

Siddiqui added, "This should not happen. Every political party has the right to file nominations, but here candidates are being allowed to file nominations. Especially, the candidates from the party who can defeat them are being stopped".

Notably, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the requisition and deployment of central forces in all areas declared sensitive by the State Election Commission (SEC) for the polls.

However, the court - while hearing petitions of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury -- refused to consider the PILs seeking an extension of time for filing of nominations for the July 8 polls.

The Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.