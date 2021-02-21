हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

BJP leader Pamela Goswami sent to police remand till February 25 in drugs case

She was arrested from south Kolkata's New Alipore area with nearly 90 gm of cocaine.

Play

Kolkata: West Bengal's young Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pamela Goswami, who was arrested for possession of cocaine, has been sent to the police remand till February 25 by the NDPS court on Saturday. During the hearing, Goswami called it a conspiracy and said she was being falsely implicated.

During the hearing in NDPS court, Pamela Goswami demanded the arrest of another party leader Rakesh Singh. She called for a CID investigation in this matter. 'Rakesh Singh sent a man to put pouches (cocaine)," she alleged.

He said that this is a conspiracy which was being hatched against me for a long time. There may also be a conspiracy of the New Alipore Police Station. Pamela said that the Detective Department (DD) or the Crime Investigation Department (CID) should look into the matter. 

Goswami, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was arrested along with a friend, Prabir Kumar Dey, and her personal security guard from south Kolkata's New Alipore area on Friday after nearly 90 gm of cocaine valuing lakhs of rupees was allegedly found from her handbag and car, according to police.

 

West BengalBJPTMC
