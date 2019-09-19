BJP MP Babul Supriyo manhandled, heckled by Jadavpur University students

New Delhi: BJP MP and Union Minister Babul Supriyo was manhandled and heckled by a group of students of Jadavpur University during his visit to the campus to attend an event organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Kolkata on Thursday.

Earlier today, when Babul, accompanied with designer-turned-BJP leader Agnimitra Paul were entering the college campus, they were abrupted by a group of protesting students, who raised slogans against them, asking them to 'go back' while showing him flags of the Students Federation of India ( SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA). The protesting students shouted that the 'BJP leader was not welcome on the campus'.

The students, protesting Supriyo's visit to the campus, pushed and shoved him and one of them even pushed him to the ground even as his bodyguards and security personnel tried to throw a security ring around him.

"You people are trying to provoke me, create a commotion. But you can`t drive me out. Till the time you calm down, I won`t go," Supriyo was heard telling the protestors.

Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das tried to intervene and requested the students to let the Union Minister get inside the Jadavpur University; however, the students refused to listen to his plea. In between, the V-C rescued the minister and took him inside the campus. The students were stopped entering the V-C's office after which they began sloganeering again.

Agnimitra Paul, who had accompanied Supriyo to the campus to attend the event, also faced the demonstration.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Rahul Sinha says, "Jadavpur University has become a place for goons and anti-democratic. Every time, someone tries to organize an event on the campus, they are either heckled or stopped by the university students.