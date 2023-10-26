trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2680085
NewsWest Bengal
RATION DISTRIBUTION SCAM

ED Raids Underway At 8 Locations In Kolkata In Ration Distribution Scam

According to reports, the ED raids are underway at the residence of state Minister Jyotipriya Mallick in the Salt Lake area. Raids are also being conducted at the flat of the minister PA’s in the Nagerbazar area.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 10:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ED Raids Underway At 8 Locations In Kolkata In Ration Distribution Scam

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate is currently conducting searches at eight locations in Kolkata in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal, said sources on Thursday. According to reports, the ED raids are underway at the residence of state Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick in the Salt Lake area. Raids are also being conducted at the flat of the minister's personal assistant in the Nagerbazar area.

 

 

Jyoti Priya Mallick, who is currently serving as the state’s forest minister in the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, earlier held the portfolio of the state's food minister.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate recently tracked assets and property worth over Rs 100 crore of Bakibur Rahman, the Kolkata-based businessman, who was arrested recently by the agency in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?
DNA Video
DNA: What will Nawaz do with Imran now?
DNA Video
DNA: How can Delhiites live in such bad air?