ED Raids Underway At 8 Locations In Kolkata In Ration Distribution Scam

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate is currently conducting searches at eight locations in Kolkata in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal, said sources on Thursday. According to reports, the ED raids are underway at the residence of state Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick in the Salt Lake area. Raids are also being conducted at the flat of the minister's personal assistant in the Nagerbazar area.

Jyoti Priya Mallick, who is currently serving as the state’s forest minister in the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, earlier held the portfolio of the state's food minister.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate recently tracked assets and property worth over Rs 100 crore of Bakibur Rahman, the Kolkata-based businessman, who was arrested recently by the agency in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal.