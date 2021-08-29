हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
West Bengal

CBI files 7 more FIRs in West Bengal post-poll violence case, total 28

The CBI filed seven more FIRs in connection with the alleged violence in West Bengal after the state Assembly elections taking the total number of FIRs to 28.

CBI files 7 more FIRs in West Bengal post-poll violence case, total 28

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday (August 29, 2021) filed seven more FIRs in connection with the alleged violence in West Bengal after the state Assembly elections. With this, the total number of FIRs in has touched 28.

On Saturday, the central probe agency filed 10 more cases in connection with the post-poll violence incidents. Notably, more FIRs are likely to be filed.

The CBI also arrested two persons in one of the previous FIRs. Biju and Aasima Ghosh - accused of assaulting BJP supporter Ayan Mondal and two others with bamboo sticks in Nadia district on May 14 -- were arrested by the CBI, according to sources.

The CBI is conducting the inquiry on the order of the Calcutta High Court. The court had directed the CBI to probe all the rape and murder cases that allegedly took place in West Bengal after state assembly elections.

Following this, the CBI constituted special teams to probe the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
West BengalMamata Banerjee
Next
Story

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for various vacancies on upsc.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT5M6S

Joe Biden warns of another terrorist attack at Kabul airport