Flight operations at Kolkata and Bagdogra airports to remain suspended on complete lockdown days in West Bengal

The flight operations at Kolkata and Bagdogra airports will remain suspended on complete lockdown days in West Bengal, said authorities on Friday. A complete lockdown will be observed in West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Kolkata Airport said that as per the state government directives no flight operations will be scheduled on these days from the airport.

It also said that flights from six cities--Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Nagpur will be allowed in a limited manner from September. They will be allowed on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday during the first and second week of September.

The flights from these cities will be allowed in Kolkata on Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the third and fourth week of September. Passengers have been requested to check further schedule with the concerned airline.

