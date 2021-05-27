Lockdown in West Bengal extended upto June 15.

Kolkata: To control the spread of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led government on Thursday decided to extend the lockdown further till June 15. The ongoing lockdown in the state was to end on May 30.

Banerjee, on April 30, had decided to impose an indefinite prohibition on several things, including shopping malls, markets, restaurants and bars, gyms, and swimming pools, with immediate effect.

West Bengal reported one of its highest drop in active COVID-19 cases - of around 3,000 in past 24-hours as new infections fell to 16,225 on Wednesday. The state had reported over 17,000 fresh cases a day ago.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)