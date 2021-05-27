हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Lockdown in West Bengal extended upto June 15

Lockdown in West Bengal extended upto June 15.

Lockdown in West Bengal extended upto June 15
File photo

Kolkata: To control the spread of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee-led government on Thursday decided to extend the lockdown further till June 15. The ongoing lockdown in the state was to end on May 30.

Banerjee, on April 30, had decided to impose an indefinite prohibition on several things, including shopping malls, markets, restaurants and bars, gyms, and swimming pools, with immediate effect.

West Bengal reported one of its highest drop in active COVID-19 cases - of around 3,000 in past 24-hours as new infections fell to 16,225 on Wednesday. The state had reported over 17,000 fresh cases a day ago.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19lockdown 2021lockdown 2.0West Bengal
Next
Story

North Indians didn't vote for DMK: Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar’s remarks invite trouble, BJP objects

Must Watch

PT8M10S

Bollywood Breaking: Akshay Kumar to support movie crew, BG dancers amid pandemic