Mamata Banerjee stable, more tests to be conducted; TMC leaders to meet EC over Nandigram attack on West Bengal CM

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is undergoing treatment at a state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata following the alleged attack on her in Nandigram, is "stable" now, the doctors attending her said on Thursday.

They are planning to conduct a series of medical tests, including a CT scan, to assess the degree of her injury, sources at the facility said citing the doctors on Thursday.

Preliminary medical tests conducted on Mamata Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in her right shoulder, forearm and neck, they said. "A temporary plaster was done on her left ankle and she will undergo several blood tests this morning. Her ECG report was fine.

"Banerjee is stable now. She will be under observation for the next 48 hours. A CT scan may be conducted during the day. We will again examine her and decide on our next course of treatment. Her fever subsided," a doctor of the SSKM Hospital was quoted as saying by PTI.

The state government constituted a nine-member team to treat Banerjee, and doctors conducted an x-ray on the chief minister as soon as she was taken to the hospital from Nandigram on Wednesday evening.

The Chief Minister sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for assembly elections in Nandigram.

She is undergoing treatment at the 12.5 special cabin of Woodburn Block of the SSKM Hospital. The TMC supremo had on Wednesday filed her nomination to contest the ensuing assembly elections from the Nandigram seat.

Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee said that the party will raise the incident of the attack on the chief minister with the Election Commission on Thursday.

"Those who are cowards have been constantly trying to stop Mamata, but no one could stop her, today`s incident shows that the attack on Mamta Banerjee was a conspiracy, first the state`s Additional Director General of Police (ADG) law and order was changed, after that the state Director General of Police was removed, now this incident happened," Chatterjee told reporters outside the hospital where Mamata Banerjee has been admitted.

"We (TMC party leaders) have decided that we will go to the Election Commission and keep this matter in front of the constitutional authority," he added.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has also deferred its manifesto release scheduled for today following the alleged attack on party chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

