West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffers severe bone injuries after alleged Nandigram attack, kept under observation

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for West Bengal assembly elections in Nandigram, has suffered severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said in a medical bulletin issued late Wednesday night.

After the preliminary medical tests conducted on the TMC supremo, the doctors at the hospital decided to closely monitor Banerjee, who has been complaining of chest pain and breathlessness since the alleged attack at Nandigram in Purba Medinipore district earlier in the evening, for the next 48 hours.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee brought to SSKM Hospital, Kolkata The CM Banerjee claims she suffered an injury after a few people pushed her at Nandigram pic.twitter.com/UnZVSQVPzT — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

"The Trinamool Congress chief has a slight fever and has been shifted to a special ward at the hospital's VVIP Woodburn Block soon after the MRI at the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences," he added.

"We will keep her under observation for the next 48 hours. There will be more tests needed to be done, and after evaluating her condition we will decide on our next course of treatment," a doctor, part of the team treating Mamata Banerjee, was quoted as saying by PTI.

Doctors conducted an X-ray on the Chief Minister minutes after she was taken to the Kolkata hospital from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday night. She is undergoing treatment at the 12.5 special cabin of Woodburn Block of the SSKM Hospital. The state government has constituted a team of five senior doctors to treat Banerjee.

The team consists of one cardiologist, an endocrinologist, a general surgery doctor, an orthopedist and a medical doctor. Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for assembly elections in Nandigram.

The TMC chief has alleged that she was attacked by some unknown miscreants from the back and called it a conspiracy by BJP. However, local residents and some eye-witnesses have outrightly rejected the claim and said that she was not "attacked."

Earlier, Banerjee had filed her nomination to contest the ensuing assembly elections from the Nandigram seat.

Meanwhile, Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal Minister said, “Cowards have been trying to stop Mamata Banerjee but no one has been able to. Firstly, state ADG Law & Order was removed then DG & now with this... I'm surprised to see how EC, who made all changes, is silent. They must take responsibility.’’

Cowards have been trying to stop Mamata Banerjee but no one has been able to. Firstly state ADG Law & Order was removed then DG & now with this... I'm surprised to see how EC, who made all changes, is silent. They must take responsibility: Partha Chatterjee, West Bengal Minister pic.twitter.com/eJUuN7I0ff — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

We (TMC party leaders) have decided that on March 11 we will go to the Election Commission and keep this matter in front of the constitutional authority, Partha Chatterjee said.

The opposition BJP and Congress leaders have called it an emotional political drama by Mamata Banerjee to win the sympathy of the voters in Nandigram.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar sent across a message calling for peace and harmony soon after the incident was reported.

On the other hand, the state election commission has sought a detailed report in this regard. After the alleged attack on the West Bengal Chief Minister, protests and demonstrations have also erupted in parts of the state.

Live TV