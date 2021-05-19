Narada scam: TMC leaders to stay in jail as Calcutta HC adjourns hearing till Thursday

New Delhi: The Calcutta High Court adjourned the hearing in the Narada sting tape case which involves West Bengal ministers, an MLA and a former mayor of Kolkata till Thursday, May 20.

Leaders of the Trinamool Congress and ministers of the West Bengal cabinet Subrata Mukherjee and Firhad Hakim, MLA Madan Mitra and former city mayor Sovan Chatterjee will continue to remain in judicial custody, in view of the adjournment.

The four TMC leaders were arrested on Monday morning from their residences in the city in connection with the Narada sting case that is being investigated by the CBI on an order by the high court.

On Monday, a special CBI court had granted bail to all four leaders, however, the bail was stayed by the Calcutta High Court after the CBI challenged the order. A division bench said that they shall be treated to be in "judicial custody till further orders".

The CBI prayed before the high court that it transfers all proceedings in the Narada sting tape case to itself.

The Cabinet ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee are being represented by Congress leader and noted lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi. While TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, also accused in the case, will be represented by their counsel Siddharth Luthra.

The TMC has accused the BJP of a 'witch-hunt' saying that they are protecting their own party leaders allegedly involved in the case such as Suvendu Adhikari and Mukul Roy.