Pending West Bengal Higher Secondary exams cancelled: Education Minister Partha Chatterjee

New Delhi: Pending West Bengal Higher Secondary (class 12) exams which was scheduled to be held on 2nd, 6th & 8th July stands cancelled, announced Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in Kolkata on Friday (June 26).

The WB education minister said, "Board of Higher Secondary Education is discussing on how to carry out an evaluation."

Earlier in the day, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) submitted before the Supreme Court that the board examination results will be declared by July 15.

Both the education boards also told the top court that they might give an option to the class 10 students to write the exams at a later stage as well.

On Thursday, the boards told the apex court that the remaining class 10 and 12 CBSE exams, which were earlier rescheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been cancelled.

CBSE exams for class 10 students stand cancelled, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had reportedly told the apex court and added that they don`t have to give any examinations. Mehta had also submitted that as soon as conditions are conducive, CBSE exams for class 12 students, who opt for it, will be conducted.

ICSE had also informed the court that it will also cancel the class 10 and 12 board exams. It, however, disagreed with allowing the students to give the exam later.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today clarified that assessment from the performance of students in the cancelled examination will be done based on the assessment scheme as suggested by a competent committee of the CBSE for declaration of result for both Class-X and Class-XII.

Nishank also added that CBSE will conduct an optional examination for class XII students in the subjects the examination for which were scheduled to be conducted from 1st July to 15th, 2020 as soon as conditions are conducive.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government today announced that night curfew will remain in force between 10 pm to 5 am, instead of current 9 pm to 5 am, during the extended coronavirus lockdown till July 31. Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had extended the lockdown in the state till July 31.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, she said, "Political rallies cannot be allowed during this time but some parties are holding rallies without police permission. Some parties are breaking the law and shouting why police cases are being registered. They are using provocative language. Freedom of speech is present but maintaining it is important."