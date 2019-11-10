President Ram Nath Kovind expresses sadness over loss of lives due to cyclone Bulbul

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to cyclonic storm Bulbul and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

"Sad to hear of loss of lives due to Cyclone Bulbul in parts of Eastern India. Condolences to the bereaved families," President Kovind tweeted.

Sad to hear of loss of lives due to Cyclone Bulbul in parts of Eastern India. Condolences to the bereaved families. Thoughts and prayers with fellow citizens who have been affected #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 10, 2019

The President further said that his thoughts and prayers are with the fellow citizens, who have been affected by the destruction caused by the cyclone.

Odisha and West Bengal were hit by the Cyclone Bulbul, triggering heavy rain in these states. However, the cyclone had been moved towards Bangladesh last night. In Odisha, two persons were killed and around 350 people from Baincha village have taken shelter in Balasore district after cyclonic storm `Bulbul` created havoc in the region.

Around 2.97 lakh people have been affected and six deaths have been reported in West Bengal -- five in North 24 Parganas and one in South 24 Parganas, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Centre was closely monitoring the situation after cyclone Bulbul hit eastern India and assured the West Bengal government of full support.

In the morning today, several NDRF personnel with the chain saw machines were seen cutting the fallen trees and making efforts to clear the blocked roads.