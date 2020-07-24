Senior Kolkata Police official dies of coronavirus, first Inspector-rank officer to succumb to COVID-19 infection

KOLKATA: A senior Kolkata Police official died of the deadly coronavirus infection, said reports on Friday (July 24, 2020). The deceased is the first Inspector-rank officer to succumb to the lethal COVID-19 infection.

The deceased was posted in Lalbazar. He was the officer-in-charge of equipment cell at Kolkata Police’s headquarters in Lalbazar.

More than 650 Kolkata Police personnel had been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past four months, of whom around 512 have recovered and several others are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

Sixteen personnel of the Kolkata Police Traffic Department had last week tested positive for the disease - some of them posted at its headquarters in Lalbazar, and others at Charu Market and Entally police stations.

The West Bengal government had imposed a bi-weekly state-wide lockdown starting from Thursday. to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus infection in the state.

The step to implement the bi-weekly lockdown was taken amid admission of community transmission in some parts of the state.

Special police teams had been constituted for patrolling various parts of the city, especially containment zones.

A similar lockdown will be in place on July 25 and 29.