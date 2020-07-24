Amid COVID-19 lockdown in West Bengal on July 25, several trains to and from Howrah Railway Station cancelled

Amid the steep rise in the coronavirus COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, the state government has announced a lockdown on July 25 and six trains originating from and terminating at the Howrah Railway Station will remain cancelled. The passengers have been requested to plan their journey accordingly.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government on July 20 had announced total lockdown across the state for two days till July 31, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. This lockdown is in addition to the broad-based lockdown in containment zones. The state presently has 962 broad-based containment zones.

Here are the six trains that have been cancelled:

1) 02024 Patna-Howrah Special Train. Journey commencing on July 25

2) 02023 Howrah-Patna Special Train. Journey commencing on July 25

3) 02074 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Special Train. Journey commencing on July 25

4) 02073 Howrah-Bhubaneswar Special Train. Journey commencing on July 25

5) 02021 Howrah-Barbil Superfast Special Train. Journey commencing on July 25

6) 02022 Barbil-Howrah Superfast Special Train. Journey commencing on July 25

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday accepted West Bengal government’s request of no flights to and from Kolkata airport during those days when the bi-weekly lockdown has been imposed. All the incoming and outgoing flights at Kolkata airport for July 25 (Saturday) and July 29 (Wednesday) stands cancelled considering these days are under lockdown.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kolkata Airport said, "In view of comprehensive lockdown announced in West Bengal, flight operations at Kolkata Airport will remain suspended on 25th and 29th July 2020. The temporary restriction, on request of State Govt, is to restrict movement during lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19."

State Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay had announced, "In an effort towards breaking the chain, state government announces complete lockdown for two days a week in addition to the broad-based lockdown in containment zones."

Normal life came to a grinding halt in West Bengal on July 23 (Thursday) as a complete lockdown was enforced across the state, to break the chain of rapidly rising COVID-19 cases. Shops were shut and all modes of transport stayed off the roads, according to news agency PTI.

Government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport, as well as activities other than those under emergency services will not function on the lockdown days. Special police teams were seen patrolling various parts of the city, especially containment zones, throughout the day. Barricades were put up in various parts of the state to stop people from coming out of their homes, PTI said.

Several people were arrested during the day for flouting lockdown guidelines and a number of vehicles were impounded, PTI reported quoting the police. "We have arrested around 3,800 people till 6 pm today for violating lockdown norms and impounded 68 vehicles," a senior police officer had said.