Traffic snarls, waterlogging in many parts as torrential rains lash Kolkata

New Delhi: Torrential rains lashed Kolkata city and its adjoining areas creating traffic disruptions in several places.

The heavy downpour caused major waterlogging and has affected vehicular as well as pedestrian movement. Traffic was severly affected in Sahapur Road, Alipore Road, AJC Bose Road both bound, Hide Road both bound, CGR Road both bound, Theatre Road, Park Street, Hospital Road, Sarat Bose Road towards AJC Bose Road, P C Connector towards 7 Point, Central Avenue both bound, M G Road both bound, Maa Flyover towards 7 Point.

Flight operation were disrupted at Kolkata Airport due to heavy rain and lightning. While arrival of four flights have been put on hold, over 5 flights are waiting to depart. However, Kolkata airport has now resumed flight operations. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s special aircraft from Kolkata to Delhi is as per schedule.

16 persons were injured and one person died after being struck by lightning in front of South Gate, Victoria Memorial at about 3.35 pm.

The Regional Meteorological Centre Kolkata has predicted moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall very likely affect some parts of Hooghly districts during next 1-2 hours from 4pm IST on Friday.

As per rainfall updates up to 4 pm, Mominpur received 65mm rain, Belala f.c.- 72.6mm, New market -39mm, Palmar bridge- 46 mm, Ballygunge -56 mm, Kalighat-56.8mm, Chetla- 49mm, Thanthania-22mm, Ultadanga -29 mm, Dhapa- 35 mm, Jinjirabazar- 63mm, Maniktala - 19 mm ad Duttabagan received 22mm rain.