KOLKATA: Local Trinamool Congress leader Nirmal Kundu was shot at by unidentified miscreants in Nimta in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday evening.

He was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries on the head, sources told Zee News. His condition is reported to be extremely serious.

Kundu is the president of ward number 6 in Dum Dum Municipality.

A tense atmosphere prevailed in the entire area following the incident.

This is a developing story