State election 2021

Had it happened in Gujarat, it would be another Godhra: Madan Mitra on Mamata's injury

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries in an 'attack' on her while she was in Nandigram on Wednesday night, Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra claimed had a sititing chief minister in any other state been attacked the outcome would have been disastrous.

TMC Leader Madan Mitra said, "Had such an attack on a CM happened in Gujarat there would have been a Godhra."

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee, who is undergoing treatment at a state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata issued a video statement from the hospital on urging people, party workers to be calm and exercise restraint. She also said she will not be affecting her election work for the injury but will have to remain wheel-chair-bound for some time.

She said, "I request everybody to maintain peace and refrain from doing anything that can cause inconvenience to anybody. I will resume work in the next 2-3 days"."

On the hand, the Kolkata Police has registered a case over the alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee, the case was lodged on the basis of the complaint lodged by TMC leader Shiekh Sufian, the officials said.

A delegation of Trinamool Congress on Thursday met the Election Commission and slammed it for failing to provide security to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was injured during the election campaign in Nandigram. The TMC leaders said that the EC can’t shun responsibility as it is in charge of the law and order situation in the poll-bound West Bengal.

 

