हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

West Bengal banks to remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, customer services on working days from 10 am-2 pm

The customers' services will be provided on working days from 10 am up to 2 pm.

West Bengal banks to remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, customer services on working days from 10 am-2 pm

All banks in West Bengal will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays and the banks will maintain a five-day week, said the state government on Monday. The customer services will be provided on working days from 10 am up to 2 pm.

Stating that community transmission of COVID-19 has been recorded in a few areas in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government announced a complete lockdown across the state for two days every week to stem the spread of the disease.

The decision was taken following a high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the state secretariat, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

"There are a few places in the state where community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected. After talking to experts, doctors, enforcement authorities, and the police, we have decided to impose complete lockdown for two days every week in the entire state to break the chain (of transmission)," he told reporters at the secretariat.

All offices, transport services will be shut down on those two days, he said.

"This week, the total lockdown will be in force on Thursday and Saturday. Next week, the shutdown will be clamped on Wednesday (July 29)," the home secretary said, adding that a review meeting will be held next Monday for further discussions on the matter. 

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
Next
Story

West Bengal announces complete lockdown for two days till next week amid rising COVID-19 cases
  • 11,18,043Confirmed
  • 27,497Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M38S

Ayodhya: Bhumi Pujan of Ram temple will be done in 'Abhijeet Muhurta'