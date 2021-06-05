Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide arrested by Kolkata police

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide - Rakhal Bera was arrested for allegedly duping people with fake promise. Bera, considered close associate of Adhikari was arrested by Manicktala police station based on a complaint of one Sujit Dey on Saturday evening.

Confirming the arrest, a senior official of Kolkata Police said, “One accused Rakhal Bera has been arrested in connection with a financial fraud case by Manicktala police station.”

According to Kolkata Police, Bera was part of a criminal conspiracy with Chanchal Nandi and a few others and allegedly organised a fake job racket sometime between July and September 2019.

The complainant Sujit Dey had approached the duo seeking a job. “The duo reportedly promised Dey with a job in Irrigation and Waterways Ministry. The accused persons allegedly took Rs 2 lakh in exchange of the job. However, the complainant claims that the accused persons misappropriated the entire amount and did not provide a job in return,” he said.

Sources in Kolkata Police informed that an investigation is underway and police is looking for other accused persons engaged in the financial fraud and fake job racket.