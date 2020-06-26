West Bengal relaxes night curfew hours; restrictions now from 10 pm to 5 am during extended coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

The West Bengal government on Friday announced that night curfew will remain in force between 10 pm to 5 am, instead of current 9 pm to 5 am, during the extended coronavirus lockdown till July 31.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier extended the lockdown in the state till July 31. "Political rallies cannot be allowed during this time but some parties are holding rallies without police permission. Some parties are breaking the law and shouting why police cases are being registered. They are using provocative language. Freedom of speech is present but maintaining it is important," she said addressing a press conference.

Speaking about her party's Martyr's Day rally on July 21, the CM added, "I may not hold my July 21 rally."

She also said she wanted the metro services to resume from July 1, but only with 100 per cent seat occupancy, and no passenger standing.

"We also want the Metro railways to resume services from July 1, by following all the precautionary and sanitization norms and only with 100 per cent seat occupancy policy," said CM Banerjee. She said the Kolkata metro railways should ensure that it is running trains without any passenger standing or coaches being overcrowded.

Speaking on plying of buses within the state, the CM announced that by July 1, 500 more buses will be deployed in Kolkata. "I request private buses to run all 6,000 buses in the state. Only 2,500 buses are currently running. We have spoken to them. I understand that they are facing hardship."

On international and domestic flights, the CM said, "I demand the immediate suspension of international flights. Till July, domestic flights must be suspended. Let Kolkata to Bagdogra flights operate. International flights can operate once a month. There’s no tracing, testing and scanning of those who are returning in international flights."

Speaking on the coronavirus COVID-19 testing prices for private hospitals, the CM said, "Testing capped to Rs 2,500 from Rs 4,000. The charge for the consultation has to be capped to Rs 1,000 from Rs 3,500."

"I want to urge private schools with folded hands not to charge the lab/library fees. We understand that you have to pay salaries of teachers but that doesn’t mean you will hike the fees. When students haven’t gone to school, private schools cannot charge fees under lab/library/sports and fees under the other heads. Some political parties are politicising this issue," she also said.

"I'll write to the Railway Ministry, not to send coronavirus COVOD-19 patients from hotspot areas. What is the importance of lockdown if rail and flights operate? We had managed to control the situation, but with these circumstances, our numbers are increasing. We will write to the Centre when we need more help," she added.