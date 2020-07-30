West Bengal Unlock 3 guidelines: Gyms to open; educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools to remain shut

A day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), issued new guidelines for the opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones, the West Bengal government issued directives for the state. In Unlock 3, which will come into effect from August 1, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further. However, strict enforcement of lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31.

In West Bengal schools, colleges, educational institutions, cinema hall, swimming pools, parks will not be allowed to open. Along with these, social, political and religious gatherings will also not be allowed. On the other hand, yoga centres, gyms will be allowed to open from August 5.

Following activities shall continue to remain closed / prohibited throughout the state up to 31/08/2020:

i) Schools, ICDS centres, colleges, educational / training /coaching institutions etc.

ii) Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls.

iii) Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations.

* In addition to the activities already permitted, yoga institutes and gymnasiums outside the containment zones will be allowed to function from August 5.

* Further, as already announced, statewide complete lockdown shall be observed on Wednesday 5 August; Saturday 8 August; Sunday 16 August; Monday 17 August; Sunday 23 August; Saturday 29 August; Monday 31 August.

* During the complete lockdown on aforesaid days all government and private offices; commercial establishments; public and private transport including train and flight movements will be closed completely.

* Exceptions from the above shall include:

i. Health services including the movement of health personnel/patients by public and private transport.

ii. Medicine shops and pharmacies.

iii. Law and order, courts, correctional services, fire and emergency services.

iv. Electricity, water and conservancy services.

v. Continuous process industries and industries with in- house workers.

vi. Agriculture operations; Tea Garden operations in the field.

vii. Intrastate and interstate movement of goods.

viii. E-Commerce, Capital and debt market services as notified by RBI.

ix. Print, electronic media and social media.

x. Home delivery of cooked food.

* District Magistrates on the assessment of the local situation may enforce stricter measures including complete lockdowns in their districts.

* Norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks, health and hygiene protocol must be strictly adhered to at all times.