Woman finds out she is a man during treatment in Kolkata hospital for abdominal pain

In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old woman in Kolkata was diagnosed with a very rare genetic disorder, Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome, where a person is genetically born a male but has all physical traits of a female. A month ago, the woman was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata with pain in the lower abdomen. After some tests, she was detected with 'testicular cancer', usually found in men.

Immediately, Karyotyping test was conducted which revealed that her chromosome complement found in her was 'XY' instead of 'XX' found in women. Doctors said that this disorder is found one in 22,000 and the person has an appearance of a woman, genitals of a woman, mannerisms, body language of a woman but ovaries and uterus is missing which does not allow her to reproduce.

Women, who have this disorder, have testicles but is concealed and is not known to them until they get tested. The woman's sister, who was tested, was also detected with the same disorder.

Considering the social stigma around the rare disorder, the hospital authorities are counselling the couple who have been married for nine years. Surgery was conducted on the lady and the tumour was removed. Presently, she is undergoing chemotherapy and is stable.