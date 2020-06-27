हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kolkata woman

Woman finds out she is a man during treatment in Kolkata hospital for abdominal pain

A month ago, the woman was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata with pain in the lower abdomen. After some tests, she was detected with 'testicular cancer', usually found in men.

Woman finds out she is a man during treatment in Kolkata hospital for abdominal pain

In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old woman in Kolkata was diagnosed with a very rare genetic disorder, Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome, where a person is genetically born a male but has all physical traits of a female. A month ago, the woman was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata with pain in the lower abdomen. After some tests, she was detected with 'testicular cancer', usually found in men.

Immediately, Karyotyping test was conducted which revealed that her chromosome complement found in her was 'XY' instead of 'XX' found in women. Doctors said that this disorder is found one in 22,000 and the person has an appearance of a woman, genitals of a woman, mannerisms, body language of a woman but ovaries and uterus is missing which does not allow her to reproduce.

Women, who have this disorder, have testicles but is concealed and is not known to them until they get tested. The woman's sister, who was tested, was also detected with the same disorder.

Considering the social stigma around the rare disorder, the hospital authorities are counselling the couple who have been married for nine years. Surgery was conducted on the lady and the tumour was removed. Presently, she is undergoing chemotherapy and is stable.

Tags:
Kolkata womanKolkata woman manKolkata hospital woman
Next
Story

Ahead of West Bengal assembly election 2021, TMC to launch its third campaign on July 3
  • 5,08,953Confirmed
  • 15,685Deaths

Full coverage

  • 98,01,958Confirmed
  • 4,94,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M2S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day