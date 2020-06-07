World Food safety day 2020: Know the keys to safer food

Food safety has become a major cause of concern in the past few years as the consumption of contaminated food has increased at large. The World Food Safety day celebrated every year on June 7, is a day that reminds people of the need to have safer and healthy food to have a disease-free life.

This day is also an opportunity to promote awareness about how to keep our food supply safe. Organizations dedicated to improving the food and health system across world like WHO and FSSAI shared some valuable tips to help you with keeping your food safer and away from contamination.

Taking to Twitter FSSAI India said, ''Consumption of safe and wholesome food is a powerful tool for enabling pre-emptive healthcare.''

Food safety concern has increased more over the past few months due to the coronavirus pandemic in which people are fearing to order food online and even from buying food packets from the local market.

Sharing information about the same, FSSAI wrote,'' There is no scientific evidence to indicate the transmission of COVID19 through food.''

The World Health Organization also shared five basic and essential rules to help you prepare safe and healthy food for you and your loved ones.

#FoodSafety, everyone's business. Today is #WorldFoodSafetyDay – let's celebrate with five basic and essential rules to help you prepare safe and healthy food for you and your loved ones!

Healthy eating is the first step to having a healthy and sound life. This World Food Safety day aware yourself and stay safe from becoming a victim of contaminated food.

The clarification comes ahead of the reopening of restaurants on June 8, wherein they will be maintaining the utmost hygiene standards and practices to assure customers. We hope to see more strides in the direction