हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ghana

22 killed, several injured as church collapses in Ghana

At least 22 people were killed and several injured after a six-storeyed church building collapsed in eastern Ghana on Friday, reported a local official.

22 killed, several injured as church collapses in Ghana

Abuja: At least 22 people were killed and several injured after a six-storeyed church building collapsed in eastern Ghana on Friday, reported a local official.

Rescue teams were able to rescue eight people but 22 bodies were pulled from the rubble in the Asene-Manso district, said Agyemang Prempeh, a coordinator with the National Disaster Management Organization.

Fearing the number of casualties may rise, he said search and rescue efforts are still ongoing while four more bodies were pulled from the debris after 18 people were reported dead, reported Anadolu News Agency.

More than 60 people were present at the time of the incident, reported local media. 

Tags:
Ghanachurch collapsesAbuza
Next
Story

Chinese Muslims's battle to protect holy Quran from Xi Jinping's Communist govt
  • 78,14,682Confirmed
  • 1,17,956Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,04,03,799Confirmed
  • 11,18,361Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M12S

Bollywood Breaking 20-20: Actress Lavina Lodh has made serious allegations on Mahesh Bhatt