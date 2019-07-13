close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
China

37 countries, including Pakistan and Saudi, defend China in UN letter over Xinjiang

UN ambassadors from 37 countries, including Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, have released a letter defending China`s "contribution to the international human rights cause" in the Xinjiang region, in direct response to Western criticism earlier this week.

37 countries, including Pakistan and Saudi, defend China in UN letter over Xinjiang
Chinese paramilitary police in riot gear stand guard across the entrance to a large mosque in the centre of the city of Urumqi (Reuters photo)

Geneva [Switzerland]: UN ambassadors from 37 countries, including Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, have released a letter defending China`s "contribution to the international human rights cause" in the Xinjiang region, in direct response to Western criticism earlier this week.

On July 10, a group of 22 countries, including the member states of the European Union, joined by Japan, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, issued a statement urging China to stop the mass detention and arbitrary incarceration of ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in its western Xinjiang region, The New York Times reported.

On Friday a diverse group of states -- including Russia, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Algeria and North Korea -- replied on Beijing`s behalf, claiming China had faced terrorism, separatism and religious extremism in Xinjiang, the vast northwest region that is mainly Muslim. But through counterterrorism measures and vocational training, these states said, China had restored peace and security there.

"We note with appreciation that human rights are respected and protected in China in the process of counterterrorism and de-radicalisation," they said in the letter to the UN.

China denounced the West`s letter as "distortions" and "hypocrisy" of the Western media, and insisted that the region`s people "feel much better and much more happy and secure.

"Chinese diplomats further suggested that China`s experience in tackling terrorism could even be usefully shared with other countries.

China has been condemned internationally for setting up detention camps, which it describes as "education training centres" helping to stamp out "extremism" and give people new skills. 

Tags:
ChinaXinjiangPakistanSaudi ArabiaUN
Next
Story

Footage of first set of Russian missile system S-400 being delivered to Turkey released online

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa