Russia-Ukraine war

4 Russian troops captured by Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba puts condition to release them

"Mothers, wives, daughters of Russian soldiers! Take your men home," Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

Four Russian troops have been captured in Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba claimed said that four Russian troops have been captured in Ukraine. "Mothers, wives, daughters of Russian soldiers! Take your men home," Dmytro Kuleba tweeted. "They came to a foreign land to kill innocent people, to destroy our homes," he said further in the tweet. Kuleba further asked Russian people to take their soldiers home, but appeal their government to stop the war.

