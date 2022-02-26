4 Russian troops captured by Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba puts condition to release them

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba claimed said that four Russian troops have been captured in Ukraine. "Mothers, wives, daughters of Russian soldiers! Take your men home," Dmytro Kuleba tweeted. "They came to a foreign land to kill innocent people, to destroy our homes," he said further in the tweet. Kuleba further asked Russian people to take their soldiers home, but appeal their government to stop the war.

Матери, жёны, дочери русских солдат! Заберите своих мужчин домой. Они пришли на чужую землю убивать невинных людей, разрушать наши дома. Ваша власть врет. Народ Украины встречает их с оружием, а не цветами. Требуйте от власти остановить захватническую войну,спасите своих близких! pic.twitter.com/fCtsiLRw3R — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 26, 2022