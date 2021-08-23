504 Nepalis rescued from Afghanistan so far, says Nepal govt

KathMandu: Nepal Government has confirmed the safe return of 504 Nepalis to Kathmandu from Afghanistan and affirmed that it is further coordinating and facilitating to bring back other Nepalis nationals who were rescued from Kabul and are in other countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement outlining that the government was coordinating the return of Nepalis who were rescued from Kabul and reached Doha, Dubai, London and New Delhi.

"More Nepali nationals rescued from Afghanistan are in the process of returning to Nepal. So far, 504 people have been rescued and have returned to Kathmandu,” the statement said.

As many as 356 Nepalis in Afghanistan have registered their whereabouts on the Department of Consular Services’ web portal.

The Task Force formed to facilitate the rescue of Nepali nationals from Afghanistan also said it was coordinating with other nations that are conducting rescue flights to and from Kabul to bring back Nepali migrants.

The evacuees are tested for COVID-19 on their arrival and are put under isolation centers.