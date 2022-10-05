A 'very important' event: White House says Joe Biden has plans to celebrate Diwali this year

New Delhi: The White House on Tuesday (October 4, 2022) confirmed that President Joe Biden has plans to celebrate Diwali this year. At a media briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is an event that Biden thinks is "very important".

On being asked whether the US President has any plans to celebrate Diwali with the Indian American community leaders at the White House this year, Jean-Pierre said, "Yes, he has plans to celebrate Diwali, just like he did last year. We don't have a date to share with you at this time. But it is an event that he thinks it's very important, as he sees a partnership with India, as well as Indian Americans here in this country."

May the light of Diwali remind us that from darkness there is knowledge, wisdom, and truth. From division, unity. From despair, hope.



To Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists celebrating in America and around the world — from the People’s House to yours, happy Diwali. pic.twitter.com/1ubBePGB4f — President Biden (@POTUS) November 4, 2021

It is noteworthy that beginning with the Bush Administration, Diwali is being celebrated at the White House every year.

Diwali this year falls on October 24.