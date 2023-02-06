Adolf Hitler: German Dictator Who Threatened the World Himself Feared THESE Things

Till date, there have been many popular leaders all over the world, who have earned a lot of names, and who have also got a lot of love from the public. These people have also done a lot of work for their country and their people, due to which they have a different respect in the hearts of the people. But today we are also going to talk about a leader whose name was well known, but not for his good deeds, but for his infamous deeds. His name was 'Adolf Hitler'. He was a dictator of Germany, who in his time had instilled fear in people in such a way that people used to tremble just by his name.

Fear of Dentist

Hitler's personal dentist, Johannes Blaschke, had told that Hitler was suffering from gum disease and his breath was also very bad. It was realized that Hitler wanted to avoid the dentist at all costs, and in fact had a great deal of fear of it.

Dog Lover

Adolf Hitler had a German Shepherd named 'Blandy'. He would spend hours training his dog, preferring to spend time training his dog rather than attending important meetings. Soon all his generals realized that if the dog performed well, Hitler would be in a better mood and would listen more eagerly to his ideas. It was said by many generals that this dog had a great influence at critical moments during the Russian campaign.

Hypochondriac

Adolf Hitler was a 'hypochondriac', that is, he was very afraid of diseases and serious situations. He used to cure his diseases by himself. He later began treating his ailments with dangerous solutions such as wood alcohol, atropine, and strychnine. He used leeches to lower his blood pressure, and was afraid of being poisoned even in the fresh air.

Art of Whistling

Adolf Hitler briefly played the harmonica and flute. In addition to all this, he could also whistle very well, and often used to whistle songs.

An Artist

Adolf Hitler's father wanted him to become a civil servant, but Hitler always wanted to be an artist. But he was rejected twice by the Academy of Arts in Vienna. After his mother passed away from breast cancer, Hitler lived in a homeless shelter, and for some time sold drawings on postcards to make money.

Mystery of Death

Adolf Hitler married Eva Braun in 1945, but only thirty-six hours later, they both committed suicide. Hitler shot himself in the head, while Braun killed herself using cyanide poison. Hitler had already given instructions that his body should be burnt after his death. In 2009, a DNA test was done on a skull believed to be Adolf Hitler's. But tests revealed that the skull belonged to a young woman. This discovery gave more strength to the possibility, in which it is believed that Hitler did not commit suicide. Rather, he had created such a pretense to save himself from being caught.