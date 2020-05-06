Afghani forces destroy joint ISIS, Haqqani network center in Kabul

New Delhi: The Special Forces of the Afghanistan National Security destroyed the joint ISIS and Haqqani Network center in Shakar Dara District and the 11th district of Kabul.

The three targeted attacks by the Special Forces were in continuation of its operations for identifying, tracking, and destroying terrorist cells that disrupted Kabul security.

Eight terrorists were detained by the Forces and five were killed in the operation. A large number of weapons and ammunition, 82/MM, mortars, LMG, 250 kg of explosives were also seized.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) of Afghanistan said that it will continue its extensive and targeted operations to target senior leaders of regional terrorist groups and to destroy the joint centers of such terrorist networks.

This joint center which was controlled by Sanaullah, responsible for the inscription of ISIS and the urban coordinator of Haqqani Network in Kabul, has carried out various attacks in the past. The attacks include the rocket attack in an inauguration ceremony where the President was also present, a terrorist assault on Sikhs, an attack on Shahid Mazari Mosque, and two rocket attacks on Bagram.

The ISIS and Haqqani Network center in the past have also carried out various targeted assassinations in Kabul.