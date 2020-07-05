हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashraf Ghani

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's cousin shot dead in Kabul

A relative of Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani was shot dead in Kabul, Afghan media reported on Saturday (July 5).

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani&#039;s cousin shot dead in Kabul

Kabul: A relative of Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani was shot dead in Kabul, Afghan media reported on Saturday (July 5).

As per the reports, Police on Saturday said a cousin of Ghani was found shot dead inside his home in Kabul. More details are awaited.

Earlier last month, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had agreed to hold a round of negotiations with the Taliban in Qatar's capital, Doha.

Earlier still, in February this year, the United States of America and the Taliban on Saturday signed the Afghanisthan peace deal after witnessing a seven-day cooling-off period which passed off peacefully. The deal was signed in Doha, Qatar.

However, the militant group soon resumed its offensive on the Aghan government, announcing attacks on the country's authority and the military forces.

The situation in the country remains precarious, although India has said that it will continue to support the Afghan government and people of the country.

India's official stance to the Afghan peace process is that it should be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.
 

Tags:
Ashraf GhaniAfghanistanAshraf Ghani attackAfghanistan electionAfghanistan Presidential ElectionUnited StatesTaliban
Next
Story

Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tests positive for COVID-19

  • 6,48,315Confirmed
  • 18,655Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,07,29,336Confirmed
  • 5,17,052Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M31S

Video: PM Narendra Modi performs Sindhu Darshan puja