Afghanistan was never before searched as much as now, shows Google Trends

New Delhi: Since the US’ pull out and the Taliban’s sudden takeover, Afghanistan has been one of the most discussed topics on the internet. In fact, Afghanistan has never been searched as much worldwide as it is being now in the history of Google Trends.

The graph for the search term “Afghanistan” on Google Trends shows a sharp spike as it hits August 2021. The years preceding it, going as far back as 2004, show a very stable slope with slight spikes emerging in October 2019.

Here’s a screenshot of the Google Trends data:

Similarly, the search term “Taliban” was also most searched in recent times since the crisis began than ever before.

Several countries around the world are putting in efforts to evacuate their people as well as Afghans in the backdrop of the Taliban coming to power. The evacuation process is being led by the US, which is overseeing the operations at the Kabul airport.

The Taliban had given a deadline of August 31 to complete the evacuation and the US has agreed to it.

The sudden developments in the war-torn country have shocked the entire world. Global organizations such as the UNSC and G7 have held emergency meetings over the issue.

Several harrowing pictures have emerged from Afghanistan in recent times showing people putting their lives on the line to get out of the country, fearing the Talian terror.

