हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Afghanistan

Afghanistan's ex-chief executive Abdullah inaugurates self as President

Afghan challenger Abdullah Abdullah inaugurated himself as president Monday, minutes after the incumbent Ashraf Ghani was sworn into office for a second term, deepening a political crisis that has stoked fears for upcoming peace talks with a strong Taliban.

Afghanistan&#039;s ex-chief executive Abdullah inaugurates self as President
Reuters photo

Kabul: Afghan challenger Abdullah Abdullah inaugurated himself as president Monday, minutes after the incumbent Ashraf Ghani was sworn into office for a second term, deepening a political crisis that has stoked fears for upcoming peace talks with a strong Taliban.

Ghani was declared as the winner of the election held last September, but Abdullah, who disputed the vote, held a parallel ceremony surrounded by hundreds of supporters during which he vowed to "safeguard the independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity" of Afghanistan.

Tags:
AfghanistanAbdullah AbdullahAshraf Ghani
Next
Story

Pakistan PM Imran Khan Imran Khan greets Hindus on Holi

Must Watch

PT11M1S

Total Covid patients in India now 43 ,It becomes dangerous than World war