Al-Qaeda confirms AQAP leader Qassim Al-Raymi's death, reports intelligence

Cairo: The global terror network, Al-Qaeda, has confirmed the death of Qassim al-Raymi, the leader of Islamist group al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), the Site Intelligence Group reported on Sunday (February 23).

U.S. President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that the United States had killed al-Raymi in a counterterrorism operation in Yemen.

The United States regards AQAP as one of the deadliest branches of the al Qaeda network which was founded by Osama bin Laden. Laden was responsible for the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in the United States. The attack had claimed around 2990 lives.