हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arc de Triomphe

Arc de Triomphe and Eiffel Tower bomb alert in Paris lifted

The Arc de Triomphe area and surrounding subway stations had been evacuated following a bomb alert.

Arc de Triomphe and Eiffel Tower bomb alert in Paris lifted

PARIS: The areas around the Arc de Triomphe and Eiffel Tower in central Paris have been reopened after briefly being evacuated on Tuesday for security alerts, police told Reuters. The Arc de Triomphe area and surrounding subway stations had been evacuated following a bomb alert, but by 1630 GMT traffic was back to normal, police and witnesses said.

The Paris Champ de Mars park around the Eiffel Tower had also been evacuated briefly following the discovery of a bag filled with ammunition. Two local French news sites showed pictures of a blue bag with different kinds of ammunition.

France is on high alert following the beheading of a teacher this month by an 18-year-old Muslim man angry about the use of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a civics lesson. There have been several false bomb alerts, most recently in the Lyon railway station last week and at the Eiffel Tower a month ago.

Tags:
Arc de TriompheEiffel TowerFrance bomb alertParis bomb alert
Next
Story

Turkey and Pakistan exporting jihadists to fight Armenia: Experts
  • 79,46,429Confirmed
  • 1,19,502Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M5S

DNA: Which kind of 'Jihad' is shooting daughters?