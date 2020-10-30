As the clash between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues to worsen over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's wife Anna Hakobyan is taking military training.

Hakobyan is taking this training with 13 other females with the objective to give to assist the Armenia military in giving border protection.

Taking to Twitter, Hakobyan shared her training picture writing, ''A detachment of 13 females, including myself, began military training exercises today. In a few days, we will depart to assist with the protection of our borders. Neither our homeland nor our dignity will be given up to the enemy.''

A detachment of 13 females, including myself, began military training exercises today. In a few days, we will depart to assist with the protection of our borders. Neither our homeland nor our dignity will be given up to the enemy. #WeWillWin pic.twitter.com/7j2OEsHshF — Anna Hakobyan (@wifeofArmPM) October 27, 2020

During her training, 42-year-old Anna Hakobyan is living in a military camp like ordinary soldiers. Recently, she warned Azerbaijan that his country would not bow down to the enemy at any cost. At the same time, Anna's 20-year-old son is also preparing to volunteer his country in the fight.

The war between both the countries has been going on since September 27 over the dispute related to the Nagorno-Karabakh region. So far, more than five thousand people have been killed in this war. However, this is the figure that Russia has released, the actual number is expected to be much more than this.

According to Nagorno-Karabakh officials, 1,119 of their troops and 39 civilians have been killed in the clashes so far. Azerbaijani authorities haven't disclosed their military losses, but say the fighting has killed 90 civilians and wounded 392.



Also read: Armenia PM Nikol Pashinyan's wife Anna Hakobyan takes military training amid war with Azerbaijan

It is the largest escalation of hostilities over the separatist region in the quarter-century since the war ended.