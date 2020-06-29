At least 10, including 4 terrorists, killed in attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

At least 10 people, including 4 terrorists were killed after terrorists attacked Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi at 10 am on Monday (June 29). According to reports, four guards of the Karachi Stock Exchange were also killed in the terror attack. The terrorists hurled grenade near KSE followed by gunfire. Seven people, including a policeman, got injured in the attack.

Pakistani news agency Dawn quoted Sindh Rangers as saying that police and Rangers' officials arrived at the scene soon after the attack and eliminated all the four terrorists. Security officials are currently undertaking a clearance operation in the area. Police have recovered weapons and hand grenades from the attackers. Sources said that the terrorists were wearing police uniforms giving an impression that they were off duty personnel of the police.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail condemned the incident and said that those involved in the cowardly attack will not be spared.

Emergency has been declared in all hospitals in Karachi and II Chundrigar road has been completely sealed. II Chundrigar road is also known as the Wall Street of Pakistan. Karachi is one of the most important cities of Pakistan and is the financial capital of Pakistan.