हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Plane crash

At least 16 killed, several injured in plane crash in Russia's Tatarstan

The local health ministry said that one of the seven injured people was in a severe condition.

At least 16 killed, several injured in plane crash in Russia&#039;s Tatarstan
Credit: Reuters

Moscow: At least 16 people were killed and several injured in a plane crash in Russia’s Tatarstan on Sunday (October 10).

“Seven injured are hospitalised, the remaining 16 (show) no signs of life,” emergency services told Sputnik.

The local health ministry said that one of the seven injured people was in a severe condition.

According to media reports, it was a Let L-410 Turbolet aircraft owned by an aero club. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Plane crashRussiaPlane crash in Russiaaccident
Next
Story

Abdul Qadeer Khan, father of Pakistan's nuclear programme, dies at 85

Must Watch

PT9M20S

13th round of talks between India and China today