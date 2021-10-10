At least 16 killed, several injured in plane crash in Russia's Tatarstan

Moscow: At least 16 people were killed and several injured in a plane crash in Russia’s Tatarstan on Sunday (October 10).

“Seven injured are hospitalised, the remaining 16 (show) no signs of life,” emergency services told Sputnik.

The local health ministry said that one of the seven injured people was in a severe condition.

According to media reports, it was a Let L-410 Turbolet aircraft owned by an aero club.

Live TV